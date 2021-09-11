Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.