Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$11.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ci Capital upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

TSE:FRU opened at C$9.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.53. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$3.37 and a 1-year high of C$10.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

