Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,415,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,149,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.