ForTube Price Hits $0.0604 (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $38.60 million and $18.61 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ForTube has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.23 or 0.00167876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043012 BTC.

About ForTube

FOR is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

