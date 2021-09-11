Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,254,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,176,000 after acquiring an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,565,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 138,283 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FMTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $22.71 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -0.35.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

