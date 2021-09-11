Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

FHTX stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 139,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

