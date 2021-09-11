Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
FHTX stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 139,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $28.26.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.