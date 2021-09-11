FMC’s (FMC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt restated their buy rating on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $126.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 73.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 86.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

