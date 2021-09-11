Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stake Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 271.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,019 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO opened at $23.55 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

