Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$0.80 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Fission Uranium stock opened at C$1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.38, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$646.33 million and a P/E ratio of -52.63. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$1.00.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

