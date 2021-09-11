First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter valued at $592,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

FIW stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $92.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.06.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

