First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$36.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$37.50 to C$36.50 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. CSFB lowered First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.87.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$24.38 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$11.25 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.20.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,022,909.10.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.