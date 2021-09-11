First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New C$36.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$36.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FQVLF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.88.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.95.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.90%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

