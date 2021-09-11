First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 988 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after buying an additional 415,032 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,964,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 722,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

