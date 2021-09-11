First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,884 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

