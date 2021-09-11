First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,134 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in STERIS by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 973.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after buying an additional 60,221 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $209.71 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $161.62 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.21.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

