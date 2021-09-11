First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,134 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 973.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,221 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

NYSE STE opened at $209.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.22 and its 200 day moving average is $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $161.62 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

