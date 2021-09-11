First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after purchasing an additional 480,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,458,572,000 after acquiring an additional 520,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR opened at $329.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.44 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.