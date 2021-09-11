First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4,355.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 780,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% during the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 618,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLRS. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -121.71 and a beta of 2.86. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

