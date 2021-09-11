First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Sprout Social by 9.9% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $128.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -278.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $132.69.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $108,399.96. Insiders sold 182,706 shares of company stock valued at $17,644,698 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.