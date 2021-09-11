First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $997,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

NYSE:TSM opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

