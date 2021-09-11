First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $915,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $66.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.