First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 35 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,593.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,506.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,330.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $945.00 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

