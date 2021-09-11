First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at National Bankshares

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.80.

FR stock opened at C$15.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.38. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$12.48 and a 52-week high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 1.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,706,796. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,800. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,640.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

