First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 758 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,975,000 after purchasing an additional 937,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Newmont by 606.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 865,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,166,000 after purchasing an additional 742,986 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

