First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

NYSE:CB opened at $180.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.86 and its 200 day moving average is $168.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.