First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 16.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $4,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,846,031 shares of company stock worth $258,220,455. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DKNG. Northland Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.18.

Shares of DKNG opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

