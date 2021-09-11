First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,833.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 65,679 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $15,132,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,086,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MGV stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.94. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.48 and a 12 month high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.