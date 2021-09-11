First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,446 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,717,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $55.15 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08.

