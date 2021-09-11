First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR stock opened at $184.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -195.87 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,160 shares in the company, valued at $81,525,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $4,756,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,184 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

