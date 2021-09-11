First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Sells $122,550.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $122,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00.

FFWM stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFWM shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

