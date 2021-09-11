First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,846 shares of company stock worth $328,594. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 55.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 337.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after purchasing an additional 583,221 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

