Financial Survey: trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) versus PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for trivago and PagSeguro Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17 PagSeguro Digital 0 0 9 0 3.00

trivago currently has a consensus target price of $2.96, indicating a potential upside of 16.01%. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus target price of $64.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.77%. Given trivago’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe trivago is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares trivago and PagSeguro Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $284.32 million 3.21 -$280.30 million ($0.13) -19.62 PagSeguro Digital $1.32 billion 13.92 $250.58 million $0.84 66.64

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than trivago. trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

trivago has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares trivago and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago -9.28% -3.20% -2.60% PagSeguro Digital 14.22% 7.38% 6.50%

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats trivago on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf T.J. Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier, and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

