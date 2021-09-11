Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Stake Lowered by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Financial Institutions stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $29.50. 35,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,443. The stock has a market cap of $467.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,296.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.