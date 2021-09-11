Financial Comparison: Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Touchpoint Group alerts:

This table compares Touchpoint Group and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group N/A -664.48% -173.95% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Touchpoint Group and SharpLink Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 11.70 -$3.55 million N/A N/A SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 10.61 -$1.82 million N/A N/A

SharpLink Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Touchpoint Group and SharpLink Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats Touchpoint Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.