Financial Analysis: RLI (NYSE:RLI) vs. The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

RLI (NYSE:RLI) and The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of RLI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of RLI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RLI and The Travelers Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 0 3 1 0 2.25 The Travelers Companies 2 5 5 0 2.25

RLI currently has a consensus price target of $114.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.00%. The Travelers Companies has a consensus price target of $157.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.84%. Given RLI’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe RLI is more favorable than The Travelers Companies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RLI and The Travelers Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $983.63 million 4.78 $157.09 million $2.59 40.13 The Travelers Companies $31.98 billion 1.22 $2.70 billion $10.48 14.92

The Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than RLI. The Travelers Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RLI and The Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 24.38% 12.30% 3.57% The Travelers Companies 11.30% 12.71% 3.10%

Risk & Volatility

RLI has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RLI pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. The Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. RLI pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Travelers Companies pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RLI has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years and The Travelers Companies has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. The Travelers Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services. The Surety segment engages in writing contract surety coverage, licenses and bonds for commercial, energy and industrial sectors. The company was founded by Gerald D. Stephens in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, IL.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment consists of products of automobile and homeowners insurance are complemented by a broad suite of related coverages. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

