Fifth Third Bancorp Takes Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,260,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,755,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,388,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,234,000. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,624,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRCH. Benchmark increased their target price on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $532,392. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.11.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

