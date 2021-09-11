Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,432 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Prudential were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.7% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Prudential by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUK opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.1074 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

PUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

