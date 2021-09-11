Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $8,940,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

