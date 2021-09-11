Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 6.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2,495.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 181,281 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $975,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 16.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 22.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 152,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $161.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.11. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $120.92 and a one year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

