Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires New Shares in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,872 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,679,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,161,000 after acquiring an additional 186,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,223 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRE opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

