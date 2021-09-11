Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 875 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,361,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,334,000 after buying an additional 975,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,363,000 after purchasing an additional 527,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,020,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

