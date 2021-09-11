Fidus Investment Co. Plans Variable Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Fidus Investment has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.4%.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $447.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidus Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.55% of Fidus Investment worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDUS. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

