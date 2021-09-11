Fidus Investment Co. (FDUS) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.38 on September 28th

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) announced a Variable dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Fidus Investment has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.4%.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.96. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Hovde Group raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidus Investment stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.