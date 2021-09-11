FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.69 Million

Analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report sales of $130.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.35 million. FibroGen reported sales of $44.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $268.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.58 million to $354.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $251.92 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $466.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 49.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the second quarter worth about $12,272,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FibroGen by 116.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 220,297 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in FibroGen by 106,587.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 40.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $57.21.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

