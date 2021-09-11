FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OPFI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.55. 346,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,200. FG New America Acquisition has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

