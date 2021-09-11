FFT Wealth Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in VICI Properties by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after buying an additional 28,063,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after buying an additional 3,890,983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after buying an additional 1,386,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in VICI Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,884,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,897,000 after buying an additional 759,936 shares during the last quarter.

VICI opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

