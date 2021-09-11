FFT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 313,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 55,415 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 142,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of KYN stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.