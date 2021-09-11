FFT Wealth Management LLC Invests $67,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,847.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,716.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,563.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of -36,948.20 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

