FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 218 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Baidu by 602.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after buying an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $231,635,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,791,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 274.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 989,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,159,000 after acquiring an additional 725,010 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $164.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

