Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Ferrari by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE stock opened at $219.10 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.03 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RACE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.